CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — A 16-year-old girl died Saturday after falling off a steep ledge in Zoar Valley, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office says it received several 911 calls about the incident around 5:40 p.m.
Deputies from the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police were the first on the scene. Emergency personnel from Otto, the Gowanda Fire Department and Gowanda EMS also responded to the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
On Sunday afternoon 2 On Your Side spoke with the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office who said there is no new information at this time. More information may be available later in the week.