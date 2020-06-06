MACON, Ga. — Community members gathered outside of Macon City Hall to peacefully protest Saturday afternoon.

The crowd of about 40 people marched through downtown chanting the names of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.

"Say his name," the crowd said. "George Floyd!"

Tameria Butts, a rising senior at Howard High School, organized the protest. The 16-year-old said it is important to make sure everyone's voice is heard.

"It doesn't matter what age you are, you should go out and do things to help change your community," Butts said.

The protest ended back at city hall.

Peaceful protest at Macon City Hall (6/6/20)

