The teen was from Perry.

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old was shot and killed in Fort Valley, according to Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks.

Around 5:45 on Saturday morning, Justin Woodford from Perry was pronounced dead near the scene.

It happened around 1207 Edwards Street, and the case is still under investigation.

There is no word on any suspects in custody, or what caused the shooting.

13WMAZ will provide updates as soon as they are available.