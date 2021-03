This is a developing story.

MACON, Ga. — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night in Macon

According to Coroner Leon Jones, the call came in around 7 p.m. about a person down.

The teen was found near 2560 Rocky Creek Road.

Officers found him lying in the bushes with a gunshot wound.

Jones pronounced him dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified.