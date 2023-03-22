16-year-old dead after fight at Waverly Pointe Apartments in Macon

The boy got into a fight with others in a parking lot of the Waverly Point Apartments and was stabbed in the chest.

MACON, Ga. — A 16-year-old was stabbed on Forest Hill Road in Macon on Wednesday, according to a press release by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

They say deputies responded to 624 Forest Hill Road around 2 p.m. about a person being stabbed.

When deputies were on their way to the location they found out that a 16-year-old boy was taken to Piedmont North Hospital in a personal car.

The boy got into a fight with others in a parking lot of the Waverly Pointe Apartments and was stabbed in the chest, according to the release.

The boy was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

No one else was injured during the fight.

17-year-old Zanaria Rshada was taken to the Bibb County Sheriff's Investigations Office for questioning.

She was later taken to the Bibb County jail and charged with murder. They say Rshada also has a warrant for her arrest in Lamar County.

She is being held without bond at this time.