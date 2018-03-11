16-year-old Ammeris Gary of Macon struggles with a rare blood disorder.

She doesn't produce a particular type of enzyme like other people do.

This rare illness causes a lot of pain, and Ammeris has blood transfusion every 2 weeks for several hours.

"It attacks all of your main organs, your brain, your liver, your lungs, nervous system, everything," her mom, Shemary Gary explained.

As a distraction from the pain, Rooms from the Heart made a visit to completely re-do Ammeris' room.She said, "I feel happy because I wanted to decorate my room, but I didn't have the stuff."

Her mom replied, "I just can't wait to see the expression on her face or mine because I know I'm going to love it."

While they start unpacking, the Gary family heads out for the day.

This organization creates dream rooms for critically ill children between three and 19.

Their goal is to create a safe haven where people can escape the reality of their illness or condition.

While Ammeris was gone, they got to work. A handful of volunteers paint and build furniture.

Stacy Tolbert volunteers regularly with Rooms from the Heart, and she says the look on the children's faces when it's done keeps her coming back.

"They're so excited to see their rooms when it's all pulled together and especially the little girls. That's near and dear to my heart," said Tolbert.

"A week later, two weeks later, when you get the follow-up from the family, and how much the kids are enjoying their room, staying in their room. It just puts a little light in their day. "

By the end of the day the room completely transformed, and Ammeris cried at the sight of her new room.

© 2018 WMAZ