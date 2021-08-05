16th Annual Fort Hawkins Archaeology Day held in Macon

The 16th Annual Fort Hawkins Archaeology Day took place Saturday in Macon.
Everything was free to the public, but the goal was to educate everyone on the amazing archaeological resources in and around the Macon area.
"We need to preserve what's here, and so if you don't have the knowledge of what is to be here, of the importance of it, or where you came from or where your families come from then it'd be less likely for things to be preserved," President of Ocmulgee Archeology Society Ashley Quinn said.
The event featured pottery making and Fort Hawkins Tours.