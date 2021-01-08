17-year-old dead after shooting at Macon Mall

He was shot twice in the chest

MACON, Ga. — A 17-year-old was shot twice in the chest at the Macon mall food court on Sunday according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

He was transported to the hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead at 4:50 p.m. at Atrium Health Navient Trauma Center.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said it began when the teen and another man were having an argument when it became physical and the 17-year-old was shot.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.