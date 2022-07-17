17-year-old dead at hospital after being shot on Carlisle Avenue

He was one of two teens were shot on the 1100 block of Carlisle Avenue Friday night.

MACON, Ga. — 17-year-old Tyreek Young was pronounced dead at a local hospital on Sunday.

Coroner Leon Jones says he was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead on Sunday around 4 p.m.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call about the shooting came in just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

At the scene, deputies found a Young shot in the road, He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent.

An 18-year-old who was with the victim was shot in the leg. He was also taken to Atrium Health Navicent where he is in stable condition.

There is no information on what happened or a suspect at this time.

This case is still under investigation.

If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.