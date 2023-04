The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office first received word of the shooting around 1:36 p.m.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting of a 17-year-old who was shot on Brentwood Avenue.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting was reported around 1:36 p.m. Tuesday. The teenager was shot once in the neck and is currently in stable condition.