MACON, Ga. — Eighteen Bibb County Sheriff's Office employees are asking the sheriff's office to pay them hundreds of thousands of dollars in back pay.

The employees filed three federal lawsuits this month arguing that Sheriff David Davis is violating federal wage laws.

They say they should be paid overtime for periods when they're "on call" or "standby."

That means the deputies must be available to respond to emergencies. The lawsuits say the deputies can't plan personal time, can't drink alcohol while they're "on call" and must be ready to respond to a crime scene within an hour.

The employees filing the lawsuits included detectives, crime-scene investigators, SWAT team members and traffic-fatality investigators.

Collectively, their lawsuits claimed they're owed pay for more than 31,000 hours of "on call" time.

The group argues that the sheriff's office has willfully violated federal overtime laws. They're asking for back pay and damages.

All of the employees are represented by Macon attorney Stephen Welsh.

The county has not responded to any of the lawsuits and no trial date has been set. Here are the employees involved in the three lawsuits and the number of back hours they are claiming:

Marcus Baker - 2500

Shaun Bridger - 1927

Kenneth Hester - 1012

Robbie Joiner - 620

Justin Krage - 2646

Jean LeBeuf - 1038

Dallas Malone - 3698

Nicholas McCane - 4660

Aaron Miller - 170

Neal Moore - 1607

Michael Parrott - 1468

Brian Powell - 2293

Daniel Putnam - 1000

Aiden Renfrow - 791

Jeremy Robinson - 250

Jesse Thompson - 3340

Joseph Vamper - 1248

Carey Vann - 1000

