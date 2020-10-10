x
18-wheeler rollover accident leaves trail of broken Mason jars in Texas

The cab of the 18-wheeler also caught fire as a result of the accident.
Credit: New Braunfels Police Department

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Crews in New Braunfels are spending much of Saturday morning cleaning up a rollover accident that resulted in a large number of mason jars spilling across I-35. 

New Braunfels Police were called out to an 18-wheeler rollover accident on I-35 in the area of Hwy 46 South around 8:30 a.m. Saturday. 

According to a spokesperson with NBPD, the 18-wheeler was hauling empty mason jars when the crash occurred. 

One person was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

At one point, the cab of the 18-wheeler caught fire as well but was quickly extinguished. 

A post on social media from the department stated that the 18-wheeler fell across the center barrier, causing the trailer to split in half. The accident also knocked over a large light pole. 

Northbound I-35 is completely closed with traffic being diverted off the highway at the Guadalupe River turnaround as crews continue to clean up the area. 