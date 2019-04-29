MACON, Ga. — At 18 years old, Michael Koohang is already a Houston County High School alum and soon to be a Middle Georgia State College graduate.

"I'm graduating next week, which is May 9th at 4 p.m., counting down the hours," he said.

Koohang says he's dreamed of becoming a software engineer since he was 14 years old at a camp in eighth grade.

"We basically had to build a project like a clock using Java, and right when I did that, the first line of code that I wrote, I immediately knew what I wanted to do for the rest of my life," he said.

When he was in 10th grade, Houston County schools began offering dual enrollment options to study software development.

"I graduated from high school with about 83 credits from college," Koohang said.

At 17, he graduated high school and entered Middle Georgia State as a senior. "It's less time I have to spend in school, and more time I get to focus on the things that matter for sure, in real life, like working for Apple," he said.

He's on track toward his goal, not only being the youngest Middle Georgia State graduate, but also recently being awarded a scholarship to attend Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference.

"Imagine fulfilling a childhood dream in a split second through an email -- a lot flashes through your mind. This smile is exactly how I looked when I saw it. I was just so happy. It was indescribable," Koohang said.

Koohang was one of 350 chosen from around the world for the scholarship that over 6,000 people attended last year.

He heads to San Jose, California for the Apple Conference at the beginning of June. He'll attend grad school at Georgia Tech in the fall.