This is the second homicide in Warner Robins this year

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — An 18-year-old Warner Robins man died after being shot in the chest.

According to Warner Robins Police, Jamaal Smith was shot at the Village North Apartments on Ignico Drive, formerly Cedar Pointe, before being dropped off in an ambulance bay at Houston Medical Center.

It happened around 9:30 Monday night.

Smith was shot in the chest and a group of people drove him to the hospital and left him in an ambulance bay with EMTs.

"They took the victim out of the vehicle. The EMTs immediately began working on him, at which time the other persons in the vehicle left the scene," says Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner.

He says officers later found the car on Johns Road.

"We were able to identify the persons that were in the vehicle and able to interview them," says Wagner.

Smith died about an hour after being dropped at the hospital.

"We still have a few more people that we need to speak with and verify some things as well, but I think we have a good handle on exactly what has happened here."

Wagner declined to say anymore on how or why Smith was shot.

He did say all the people in the car were friends and all around Smith's age.

This is the city's second homicide this year.

Last year, they had four and back in 2018, there were nine.

"It's sad. It's another youth, another young male that succumbed to a tragic ending."