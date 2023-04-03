18th Annual Kids Fishing Derby makes a 'splash' at Javors Lucas Lake in Macon

Many families came out to the lake to fish in the Saturday sun and learn about preserving and taking care of local water sources.

MACON, Ga. — The 18th Annual Kids Fishing Derby was held at Javors Lucas Lake in Macon this weekend.

The event was sponsored by the Macon Water Authority and Macon Water Alliance, and the kids derby lasted from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

After the weigh in for the kids, adults were welcomed to fish for free until 5 p.m.

Many kids took home quite the catch, as well as some cool awards.

Prizes for the kids derby were substantial, like TV's, drones, and bikes.

They were awarded for best overall catch of the day, and top 3 catches in 4 age groups: 3-5, 6-9, 10-13, and 14-16.

Refreshments for everyone were provided, and the lake was stocked with plenty of trout and catfish.