19 and 16-year-old in custody after drug deal turned shooting in Perry

PERRY, Ga. — A 19 and 16-year-old were arrested on Sunday after a drug deal gone wrong in Perry, according to a press release.

They say officers were called out to Houston Medical Center in Warner Robins after a patient arrived with a gunshot wound.

When they spoke to the patient, they said they were shot after a marijuana deal turned into an armed robbery.

Detectives identified two suspects and they were taken into custody without incident in a home on Glennfinnan Way.

During a search of the home officers discovered two firearms, ammunition, along with marijuana. One of the firearms recovered was reported stolen out of Warner Robins in June.

One suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Azaylen Chisholm of Perry and another is a 16-year-old boy.

Both were charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, theft by receiving (Firearm), and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.