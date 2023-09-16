19-year-old convicted for 2022 aggravated assault where he was shot in the face, gets 16 years in prison

According to the Houston County District Attorney's Office, Eric Hardy Jr. was convicted on Friday.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old from Bonaire was convicted on Friday on 3 counts of Aggravated Assault for a 2022 incident where a teen was shot in the face

According to the Houston County District Attorney's Office, Eric Hardy Jr. was convicted on Friday. He will serve 16 years in prison.

After a 5 day trial, Hardy was sentenced by Houston Superior Court Chief Judge Edward D. Lukemire to 40 years, with the first 16 years to be served in prison and the remaining 24 years to be served on probation.

Back on May 3, 2022, when Hardy was 17 years old, himself and a codefendant named Jordan Hamilton went to a home at 232 Terrykay Circle in Warner Robins. They attempted to entice several young victims into entering a robbery scheme with them.

The victims declined the offer, and then Hardy and Hamilton entered the juvenile victims’ home with a loaded handgun. One of the victims drew his gun in defense, and then a shooting broke out between the two parties.

Evidence at the scene indicated that 28 shell casings were fired from the handgun belonging to Hardy and Hamilton during the shootout.

Hardy ended up being the only person injured, after he was shot in the face by the young victim who pulled his weapon in self defense.

Hardy and Hamilton fled the scene, and ended up at a nearby business. There, they met with law enforcement officers from the Warner Robins Police Department and lied about their involvement in the incident, claiming they had been victims of a drive-by shooting.

The young victim who shot Hardy turned in his gun, and fully cooperated with the police during the investigation. Hamilton admitted his guilt and entered a plea prior to trial.