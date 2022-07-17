19-year-old dead after being shot during drug deal in Pike County

The Pike County Sheriff's Office says the 19-year-old was being targeted.

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — An 18-year-old is wanted after a shooting in Pike County on Saturday.

According to a Facebook post by the Pike County Sheriff's Office, it happened at 10 p.m. outside a home at 214 Patton Road.

19-year-old James Knight was shot and died during a drug deal according to the Sheriff's Office.

Investigators have identified one suspect and are working on identifying another in the case.

They have an arrest warrant out for 18-year-old Jaiden Chappell of Griffin.

They say Knight was being targeted by the Chappell and another suspect.

If you know about Chappell's whereabouts they ask you to contact an investigator at (770) 567-8431.