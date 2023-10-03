19-year-old shot at Baldwin County apartment complex

Major Brad King with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office says it happened at the Milledgeville Manor Apartments.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A man is injured after being shot in Milledgeville on Saturday according to Major Brad King with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office.

He says it happened around 9:08 p.m. on 1498 South Jefferson Street at the Milledgeville Manor Apartments.

King says deputies were called out to the apartments after getting reports of shots fired.

When deputies arrived they found several cars shot up.

King says a 19-year-old was shot and injured. He was then taken to a Macon hospital.

He is listed to be in stable condition.

Deputies are still processing the cars and evidence.

