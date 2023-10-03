19-year-old in stable condition after being shot on Boulevard in Macon

Deputies are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

MACON, Ga. — A 19-year-old is in stable condition after being shot in Macon on Monday, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

They say it happened in the 1100 block of Boulevard around 2:32 p.m.

When deputies arrived they found a 19-year-old had been shot, the release says.

They say he was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Deputies are still investigating what led up to the shooting.