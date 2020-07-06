WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A woman is recovering after being shot on Alabama Avenue in Warner Robins.

According to a news release, it happened around 9:40 p.m. Saturday.

Warner Robins Police say officers were sent to the 300-block of Alabama Avenue for a shots fired call.

When they got to the scene, they were told a car occupied by two people fired shots at a group of people standing in front of a home.

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the calf and taken to Houston Healthcare for treatment.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Det. Paul Peck at 478-302-5380.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

5 more people charged in connection to Fort Valley apartment homicide

John Hancock Academy student recovering after being struck by lightning