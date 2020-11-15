1 killed in tractor trailer accident in Macon

It happened just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday on I-475 before the Eisenhower Parkway exit.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car accident that killed a man Sunday morning.

According to a news release, the accident happened just before 1:00 a.m. on I-475 Southbound, just before the Eisenhower Parkway exit.

It was reported that a 2018 Honda Civic driven by 58-year-old Todd Allen Glessner of Warner Robins collided with a tire that became unattached from the rear of a RV driven by 66-year-old Kathryn Barney of Michigan.

Glessner's vehicle became inoperable and was stopped in the middle of the interstate.

A Fed-X tractor trailer, driven by 26-year-old Jonathan Smith of Florida, was also traveling southbound when he ran into the back of Glessner's disabled vehicle.

Glessner was pronounced deceased on scene. Next of kin was notified by the coroner’s office.