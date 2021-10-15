2-1-1 Mobile initiative aims to help Central Georgians with social service problems

2-1-1 Mobile is a information and referral service were folks can text or call the number to access social service problems for those in need.

MACON, Georgia — Folks in Central Georgia will have a new device that can help them during tough times.

On Thursday, United Way of Central Georgia held a press conference on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. to announce their 2-1-1 Mobile initiative.

2-1-1 Mobile is a information and referral service were folks can text or call the number to access social service solutions for those in need.

The service is designed to go into neighborhoods and help people with issues such as evictions, utility assistance, health concerns, and more.

United Way of Central Georgia President and CEO George McCanless says he thanks the Knight Foundation for the inspiration.

"Thanks to Lynn Murphy with the Knight Foundation here in Macon, she had the inspiration of, 'Well, let's take this and be able to go into neighborhoods and meet people where they live and help them one-on-one to help them navigate the more critical things,'" McCanless said.