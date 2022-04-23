Man, teen airlifted after head-on collision in Washington County

WARTHEN, Ga. — Two people were airlifted Saturday night after an accident involving a dirt bike and ATV in Washington County.
According to Sheriff Joel Cochran, it happened around 5:40 p.m. at the Warthen RV Park on Sparta Davisboro Road.
He says the park was holding a benefit ride when a 13-year-old on an ATV collided head-on with a 25-year-old on a dirt bike.
Both people were unconscious and had to be airlifted from the scene. The teen was taken to Children's Healthcare in Atlanta and the 25-year-old was taken to Augusta University Medical Center.
Their names have not been released yet. This story will be updated when we receive more information.
