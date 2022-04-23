Man, teen airlifted after head-on collision in Washington County

Sheriff Joel Cochran says a 13-year-old on an ATV collided with a 25-year-old on a dirt bike.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WARTHEN, Ga. — Two people were airlifted Saturday night after an accident involving a dirt bike and ATV in Washington County.

According to Sheriff Joel Cochran, it happened around 5:40 p.m. at the Warthen RV Park on Sparta Davisboro Road.

He says the park was holding a benefit ride when a 13-year-old on an ATV collided head-on with a 25-year-old on a dirt bike.

Both people were unconscious and had to be airlifted from the scene. The teen was taken to Children's Healthcare in Atlanta and the 25-year-old was taken to Augusta University Medical Center.

Their names have not been released yet. This story will be updated when we receive more information.