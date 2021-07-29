2 airlifted, including police officer, after Dublin crash

Police say the cruiser was stopped when the other driver crashed into it

DUBLIN, Ga. — Editor's Note: Video in this story was sent in to 13WMAZ by Michael Smith.

A Dublin police officer and another driver are hospitalized after being injured in an accident Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Hillcrest Boulevard near Brookhaven Drive.

Capt. Jim Champion with Dublin Police says the cruiser was stopped and the other driver drove into it. Both the officer and the driver were airlifted to a hospital in Macon.

Champion said the Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.