WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two men are in custody after a shooting near a Warner Robins restaurant Monday night.

The Warner Robins Police Department says around 9:50 p.m., officers were called out to the rear parking lot of Salsa's Mexican Grill on Russell Parkway for a fight with shots fired.

The department says officers found 25-year-old Matthew Patterson and 24-year-old Troy Lewis, Jr., both of Warner Robins, leaving the bushes behind the restaurant.

The victim called in from a nearby convenience store, saying he was shot at by Patterson and Lewis while leaving the parking lot.

A witness says the men were arguing with the victim, and that's when the victim began to drive away, and Patterson began shooting at the car. Investigators say a video of the shooting confirms the witness' statements.

When officers arrested Lewis, he was in possession of a gun, and another gun was found near Patriot Way where witnesses say Patterson hid it.

Patterson is charged with aggravated assault, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of firearm during the commission of a crime, reckless conduct, and criminal damage.

Matthew Elijah Patterson, 25

Warner Robins Police Department

Lewis is charged with being a party to aggravated assault, possession of firearm during the commission of a crime, being a party to reckless conduct, being a party to criminal damage, and carrying a firearm without a valid permit.

Troy Anthony Lewis, Jr., 24

Warner Robins Police Department

Both are still in jail and are being held on a $2,600 bond, according to Houston County jail records.

No one was injured in the shooting, and there was some damage to the victim's car.

