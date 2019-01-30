MACON, Ga. — Two people were arrested for a robbery that happened at the Riverside Drive Smoke shop in Macon Tuesday afternoon.



According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old James Laws and 19-year-old Abigail Owen were taken into custody in Monroe County. Laws allegedly went into the store and took out a gun and demanded money. He took cash and ran out of the store and drove north on Riverside Drive.

The sheriff's office alerted nearby agencies about the robbery, and just after 2 p.m., Monroe County deputies found the car on Benson Ham Road in Forsyth and took the pair into custody.



Laws and Owen have both been charged with armed robbery.



Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.