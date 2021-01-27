Deputies Christina Cobb and Emmalamecca Long were fired after an investigation into a security breach that led to 2 inmates engaging in sexual activity

MACON, Ga. — Two Bibb County Sheriff's Deputies were fired Wednesday for Breach of Security stemming from an incident that happened back in July.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators determined that deputies Christina Cobb and Emmalamecca Long did not maintain proper security of a holding area, which led to two inmates, a man and a woman, engaging in consensual sexual activity. The release says Cobb and Long violated the sheriff's office's policies of Violation of Rules, Unbecoming Conduct, and Unsatisfactory Performance.

Cobb was suspended on July 23, and Long’s involvement was discovered during the investigation. The release also says the investigation was delayed because some of the people involved tested positive for COVID-19.