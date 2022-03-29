2 Central Georgia CVS pharmacies to close, transfer prescriptions to other locations

CVS Pharmacy says they had to make a difficult decision to close some stores as early as April

MACON, Ga. — Some CVS customers will have to make different arrangements for prescription needs with the closing of two Central Georgia CVS pharmacies.

The Macon CVS at 1390 Pio Nono Avenue, and at 1557 Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins will transfer pharmacy accounts to other CVS stores in connection with the individual closing dates.

The Pio Nono store will serve its final customer on Monday, April 25, and prescriptions will be transferred to the Gray Highway CVS located about 5 miles away.

The Watson Boulevard store closes to customers on Wednesday, July 20, and transferring its prescriptions to the North Houston Road store located about a mile-and-a-half away.

The CVS Corporate Office told 13WMAZ they made the difficult decision based on several factors.

In a written response CVS says:

"Maintaining access to pharmacy services in underserved communities is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions. Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community, including COVID-19 testing and vaccinations."

CVS says pharmacy customers can use its prescription home delivery services for convenient access to medications. Eligible patients can find the service on CVS.com and the CVS Pharmacy app. There is a $4.99 fee per order for 1–2-day prescription delivery and $7.99 per order for on-demand delivery, except where exclusions apply. CVS says prices are subject to change and delivery services are subject to availability. Eligible “CarePass” members can have their prescriptions delivered at no cost.

CVS says it will continue to provide services at its seven remaining CVS pharmacy locations in Macon and its six remaining CVS Pharmacy locations in Warner Robins.

As two CVS Pharmacy stores prepare to close, two stores in Macon and one CVS in Warner Robins are HealthHUB locations.

HealthHUB offers expanded products and services designed for everyday health and wellness needs.

The CVS Pharmacy HealthHUB stores are:

1544 Bass Rd. Macon, GA 31210

6381 Zebulon Rd. Macon, GA 31220

3001 Richard B. Russell Parkway Warner Robins, GA 31088