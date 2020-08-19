2 charged after deputies find meth and stolen checks at Macon motel

Investigators say they found stolen mail and checks from a veterinarian's office in the motel room

MACON, Ga. — Two people were arrested last week after a search warrant was executed at a Macon motel.

According to a news release, it happened Friday at the Clarion Inn on Holiday Drive.

It says Bibb deputies and the United States Postal Inspection Service found mail and stolen checks from a local veterinarian’s office, along with meth and other drug paraphernalia.

Jesse Okeefe, 38, and Laura Lamey, 31, were then detained and taken to be questioned by investigators.

After being questioned, the pair were taken to jail and charged.

Okeefe is charged with possession of drug related objects and possession of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school. His bond was set at $10,265.

Lamey was charged with forgery, printing/executing fictitious checks, possession of schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug related objects. Her bond was set at $23,665.

Anyone with information on the case can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.