CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has charged two people in connection to the murder of a man in Fort Valley.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a home on Big Six Farms Road around 9 p.m. Friday after 38-year-old Fraddian Robinson’s family found him dead during a welfare check.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office asked for the GBI’s Perry office for help in conducting a death investigation.

On Saturday, information that investigators received led them to execute a search warrant at another home in Crawford County.

The GBI says agents collected evidence, ultimately leading them to charge Ryan Purser, 22, and Cidney Reason, 20, with Robinson’s death.

The pair are charged with Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Tampering with Evidence, Armed Robbery, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony.

The GBI says other charges are pending further investigation.

