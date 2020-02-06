FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A man and woman are in custody and charged with killing a 24-year-old in Fort Valley.

According Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese, 27-year-old Richard Postell and 26-year-old Jada Williams turned themselves in on Tuesday.

Postell is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Williams is charged with murder and aggravated assault as "a party to the crime.”

Those charges stem from an incident Monday night at Lakeview Apartments that left 24-year-old Juan Stewart dead.

According to a news release, Fort Valley Police responded to a call of shots fired at the complex on Edwards Street around 5:20 p.m. Monday.

When officers got to the scene, they found Stewart with a gunshot wound to the torso.

EMS was called and he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

