MACON, Ga. — According to County Spokesperson Chris Floore, two residents at the Brookdale Warming Center tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. He says these are the first known positive cases in the center since it opened in January.

Floore says the Economic Opportunity Council offered to do rapid tests on the roughly 150 residents. Of those tests, two tested positive.

Floore says the two residents are now being quarantined in an isolation room, and they are working to get a hotel room for the residents to quarantine in for two weeks.

He says the delay in getting a hotel room is having identification for the two residents. One of those residents has an expired ID.

Floore says the center was sanitized after they learned of the positive cases.