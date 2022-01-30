2 dead, 2 hospitalized after Putnam County crash

Sheriff Howard Sills says a man crashed into the back of a car waiting to turn, killing two of the backseat passengers inside

EATONTON, Ga. — Two people died Sunday and two others were injured in a Putnam County crash. According to Sheriff Howard Sills, it happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Madison Highway and Union Chapel Road.

He says Russell Denham, 53, was driving his 2011 Ford Fusion northbound on Madison Highway (441) when he crashed into the back of a Honda Accord being driven by 33-year-old Jose Tzi.

Tzi and Denham were taken to Putnam General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tzi’s passengers – Marcelino Tzalam and Candelaria Ich – were both fatally injured. Ich was pronounced dead at the scene and Tzalam died at Morgan Memorial Hospital in Madison.