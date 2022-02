It happened at the Quick Serve located on Emery Highway

MACON, Ga. — Two men are dead after a shooting at a Macon convenience store Sunday night.

According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, it happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Quick Serve convenience store on Emery Highway.

Jones says the two were pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after the shooting.

The names of the victims have not been released yet, but he did say their ages are 26 and 32.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.