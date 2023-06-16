2 dead in double fentanyl overdose in Crawford County

28-year-old Jason Buchanan and 30-year-old Heather Harris were found dead with two of their little girls with them. The children were OK.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are dead after a double-overdose in Crawford County.

Roberta Police Chief Ty Matthews says it all started just before 4 p.m. Monday afternoon with a report of an unresponsive person at the Roberta Inn.

They found a man and woman dead with two of their little girls with them. The children were OK.

The chief says they suspect an accidental fentanyl overdose.

The adults are identified as 28-year-old Jason Buchanan and 30-year-old Heather Harris.

Earlier this week, we told you about a fundraiser by Southern Santa to help the grandmother caring for the two girls and their infant sibling.

Shane Shifflett with the organization says they were able to collect two firetrucks of items and donations for the family.

The GBI is looking into the deaths.