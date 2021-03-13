An accident on Watson Boulevard at 4th Street and another on Carl Vinson Parkway at Leverette Road left 2 people injured Friday evening.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two people are in the hospital after two separate accidents that closed traffic in Warner Robins Friday evening.

According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department Facebook page, the first accident happened on Watson Boulevard at 4th Street just before 7:30 p.m. In that wreck, a driver of a Jeep was speeding east on Watson and crossed the center lane, hitting U-Haul truck traveling west. The Jeep driver was extricated from the vehicle taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent in Macon where they are listed in serious condition.

In the second accident on Carl Vinson Parkway at Leverette Road, the release says an SUV was driving north when the driver hit a person on a bike crossing east to west on Leverette Road. The cyclist was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent in Macon where they are listed in serious condition.

Both accidents blocked and delayed traffic, but all lanes have been reopened.