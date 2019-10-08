TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are injured and one person is in custody after a drive-by shooting that happened Friday on Highway 441 in Telfair County.

Telfair County Sheriff Chris Steverson says it happened about five miles south of McRae around 6:30 p.m.

Steverson says 40-year-old Sammy Paul Rogers and 26-year-old Lindsay Kinnett were in a semi-truck, while 27-year-old Jason Brice Laws was in a pickup truck. Both were traveling south on the highway.

He says Rogers was shot in the lower leg, and Kinnett was shot in the thigh above her right knee. Kinnett was taken to the hospital for additional treatment.

In a Facebook post, Steverson says Laws was arrested by a Coffee County deputy near Broxton, Georgia after a BOLO was issued for him and his car.

Laws has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and is in jail. Steverson says the people involved were familiar with each other.

He also says the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Eastman office assisted in the investigation, which is still ongoing. Additional charges or arrests could be pending.

