MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Milledgeville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning at The Velvet Elvis on Hancock Street.

According to Felicia Cummings with the police department, around 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired called at the restaurant.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man and woman with gun shot wounds. The victims were hospitalized for their injuries and are listed in stable condition.

Police say both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are still looking into what happened, and gathering new information.

Anyone with information can call Milledgeville Police Department at 478-414-4000.