Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says the car caught fire with 2 people inside.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE, 7 p.m.:

The two people killed in a crash overnight in Macon-Bibb County have been identified.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says investigators identified the driver as 61-year-old Kenneth Lawrence. His passenger was 56-year-old Michael Vandergriff. Both men were from Warner Robins.

-------

Two people are dead after a crash in Macon early Thursday morning

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Broadway at Houston Road.

According to a news release, a car was traveling south on Broadway when it went through the grass median onto Houston Road.

The car hit a Freightliner tractor trailer, in the north bound lane of Houston Road, that was stopped at the traffic light.

The tractor trailer was pushed into a Chevy Impala that was stopped beside it at the light.

The first car caught fire and both the driver and passenger were unable to get out. They died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer, a 57-year-old male, of Sumter S.C., was treated and released on scene.

The driver of the Chevy Impala, a 54-year-old male of Macon GA, was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in stable condition at this time.

No one else got hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay with 13WMAZ for updates as details come in.