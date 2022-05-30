2 shot, killed at party in Sandersville

Sheriff Joel Cochran says the shooting happened at an 80s vs. 90s-themed party.

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Two people are dead after a shooting at an 80s vs. 90s-themed party in Washington County.

According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, it happened late Sunday night at Larry Mitchell Ball Park on Suburban Drive.

The identities of the deceased have not been released at this time.

The shooting is under investigation and the GBI was called to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information can call the GBI at 478-374-6988 or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 478-552-0911.