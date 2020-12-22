Bibb deputies have arrested two teens in connection to the fatal shooting and aggravated assault of 16-year-old Elijah Jones and 17-year-old Tyrin Riggins

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested two teens in connection to the fatal shooting and aggravated assault of 16-year-old Elijah Jones and 17-year-old Tyrin Riggins Tuesday evening.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Monday afternoon, Jones and Riggins drove to Scotland Avenue to sell a gun to someone in the area. While they were sitting in the car, several people came up, reached into the car, and tried to take the gun from Jones. When he tried to drive away, shots were fired into the car, hitting Jones in the upper torso and Riggins in the leg. The release says Riggins pulled Jones into the passenger seat and he moved into the driver's seat, driving the car to a friend's home at Sandy Springs Apartments located at 3044 Bloomfield Road. The Macon-Bibb 911 Center received a call that a person was shot and deputies were dispatched to the apartment complex.

When deputies made it to the scene, they found the two teens shot in the car. Riggins was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health and has since been released. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tuesday, deputies identified one of the suspects, 15-year-old Micah Franklin, who was taken to the sheriff's office by his aunt. After interviewing him, deputies arrested Franklin and charged him with Murder and Aggravated Assault. Franklin was then taken to the Macon RYDC, where he is being held without bond.

Investigators also charged a second suspect, 17-year-old Jaquandre Burden. He was interviewed by investigators and then transported to the Bibb County jail where he is currently charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault being held without bond.

Investigators are asking for your help in finding three other suspects in in this case:

19-year-old Christopher Bonner

17-year-old Keymarion Manor

16-year-old Naylan Jon’Tez Woodford.

The juveniles in this case are being charged as adults.