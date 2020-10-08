x
Two men charged after 50 tires illegally dumped in Washington County

A county commissioner saw people dumping tires and he called police
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Georgia — Two Sandersville men are charged after over 50 tires were found illegally dumped in Washington County on Sunday.

According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Sunhill Road late Sunday night for a complaint of illegal dumping of used tires.

The post says county commissioner Doug Watkins saw the people dumping the tires and called law enforcement.

Watkins told deputies where they were headed and gave a "good description."

Michael Baucom and Joseph Phillips were both arrested. 

The sheriff's office says about 50 tires were found illegally dumped. 

"Illegal dumping and littering has been an ongoing and rather costly topic for many years," the post said, "Please help keep Washington County beautiful and clean by not illegal dumping and littering the roadways."

The sheriff's office urges people to get a tag number, description of a car and its occupants, and to call 911 if they see illegal dumping happening in the community.

