2 men rob Macon convenience store at gunpoint

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an armed robbery at a southeast Macon convenience store. According to a news release, it happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Friendly Gus at 4845 Ocmulgee East Blvd.

It was reported to deputies that two men with guns went into the convenience store, demanded money from the clerk, and then drove away from the scene in a silver Nissan Versa.

No one was injured in the robbery.

The first man was wearing a black jogging suit with a hoodie, black pants with white stripes, a black face mask, and black and white shoes.

The second man was wearing a white hoodie, black pants, black face mask, and white sneakers.