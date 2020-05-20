MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Two Monroe County firefighters were fired for cheating in a training class, according to a Facebook post from Monroe County Emergency Services.

The post said on Monday, the Monroe County command staff was notified by Georgia Public Training Safety Center instructors that two of their firefighters had cheated.

They were in the Fire Instructor 1 class, the post said.

An "immediate and complete" investigation followed, according to MCES, and both firefighters were terminated.

"Whether on an emergency scene or training in the classroom, the trust of the public is imperative and of the utmost importance to us," Captain Shane Cook said in the post.

The names of the employees will not be released, Monroe County said, "as it is a personnel matter."

