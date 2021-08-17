2 more candidates qualify for Warner Robins mayoral race

Baughier qualified on Monday. He says his focus will be what is best for the city and the people who live there.



“I'm running because like a lot of citizens in Warner Robins, they, after eight years, would like to see a change to city hall, and I think that I can be a breath of fresh air and provide some different types of leadership in that position,” said Baughier.



Patrick qualified on Tuesday. She says in college, she worked at the Georgia State Capitol and thinks politics has a big impact in the community.



“I knew that politics was going to be in my future, so that flame sparked way back in 2005, and everything that I've done since then until now has been in preparation for a moment like this,” said Patrick.



Baughier says his goals include improving the city's financial health, encouraging growth and economic development, and investing in the police and fire departments.



“I'd like to focus on is working with the base and working with other employers to better prepare our young people and technology jobs, economic

growth and development is always a big thing,” said Baughier.



Patrick says her goals include making Warner Robins a smart city, bringing in more business to create jobs, and increasing recycling.



“It's time for us to start thinking forward thinking innovation, industry, and improvement that's going to evolve us to the next level so that

20 years from now, our downtown doesn't look the same, our parks don't look the same,” said Patrick.



Both say they have great qualities that make them the best fit for the job, and they hope voters will give them a chance.



“Right now, I just think it's important to focus on the things that I can bring to the table, and that is a connection with the community, a military background, a desire to make the quality of life better for everyone,” said Baughier.



“I'm very thrilled to have this opportunity to serve our community. I put people over power. I have a servant's heart, so I don't do this for me, I do this for you,” said Patrick.