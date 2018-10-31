Two people were shot Tuesday night in a drive-by shooting in Dublin.

According to Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman, it happened around 9:20 p.m. at the intersection of Hudson Street and Decatur Street.

He says one person was hit in the foot, and another was hit in the knee.

The two victims are expected to be ok and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

A description of the suspect(s) has not been released at this time.

This story will be updated with more information as it’s available.

Anyone with information can call the Dublin Police Department at (478) 277-5023

