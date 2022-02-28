2 people remain hospitalized after crash at Cochran Motor Speedway injures seven

It happened as track crews were getting the track ready for an open practice.

COCHRAN, Ga. — The Cochran Motor Speedway has released more information on a Saturday night accident that left seven people injured.

According to a news release, it happened as track crews were getting the track ready for an open practice. Video from Saturday night shows a car running off the track and going into the pit area after knocking down a retaining wall.

All seven people who were injured were taken to hospitals in Bleckley County and Macon. Only two people remain hospitalized Monday with non-life-threatening injuries.

The state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the accident.