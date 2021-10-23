2 shot, 1 arrested in second shooting near FVSU campus

Chief Lawrence Spurgeon said that this incident is still under investigation.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Two women were shot on Campus Drive in Fort Valley on Saturday, according to a Facebook post by the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety.

Officers with the Fort Valley Police Department responded to a call of a shooting at 10:30 a.m. where they found two women shot in the torso.

Officers immediately began to render aid to the victims, identified as 22-year-old Alpha Dem and 22-year-old Fenado Burch.

Later, officer arrested 44-year-old Kenan Belton. He will be charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Chief Lawrence Spurgeon said that the shooting is still under investigation.