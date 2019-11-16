MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened at a home in the Bloomfield neighborhood in West Macon.

According to a release from the Sheriff's Office, just after 1 a.m. Friday night, deputies got the call about a shooting.

It is reported that there was a dispute between family members at the home.

During the dispute 27-year-old, Kennisha Hill and her 60-year-old uncle got into a physical altercation.

Hill then pulled out a gun and shot her uncle in his right leg.

Hill’s boyfriend was also struck by the bullet in his right leg also.

Both of the men were taken to the Navicent Health Medical Center and are listed in stable condition at this time.

This incident is still under investigation, at this time no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.